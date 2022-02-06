Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

