Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.35% of Limoneira worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -130.43%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

