Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

