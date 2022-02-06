Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,100 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $118.49 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.