GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 7% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $21.30 million and $28,669.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00295561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

