GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of NYSE GME opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of -1.74. GameStop has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $348.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.