GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of -1.74. GameStop has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

