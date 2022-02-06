Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.90 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $5.52 or 0.00012903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $55.90 million and $13.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.82 or 0.07214630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.45 or 1.00163098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.