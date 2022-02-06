Gather One Day Trading Volume Reaches $270,544.00 (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Gather has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $270,544.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gather has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00110090 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

