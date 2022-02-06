GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,826.77 and approximately $59.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00295561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.