GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,159,000 after acquiring an additional 72,309 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GDS by 479.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,636 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,027,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 430,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GDS by 15,999.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. GDS has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

