Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $255.13 million and $1.72 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00109883 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 255,536,557 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

