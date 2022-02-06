General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,403 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 0.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,782,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,118,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

