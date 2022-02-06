Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $31.20 on Friday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

