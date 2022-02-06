Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,058,169 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Gentex worth $41,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.20 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

