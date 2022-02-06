Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 109,532 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Under Armour worth $69,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,125,000 after buying an additional 54,745 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

