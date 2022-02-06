Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 435,681 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of APi Group worth $65,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in APi Group by 128.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 307.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.40 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.