Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,343 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Franco-Nevada worth $65,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,137,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,308,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Shares of FNV opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.91. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

