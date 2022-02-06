Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $68,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Several research firms have commented on APAM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

