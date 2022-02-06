Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 35,887 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $70,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMS opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

