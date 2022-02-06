Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 497,849 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,849 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Macerich worth $65,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 140.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Macerich by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Macerich by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Macerich by 40.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

