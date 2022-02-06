Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of MSA Safety worth $64,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

MSA stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $172.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

