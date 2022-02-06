Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of TriNet Group worth $66,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

