Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Integra LifeSciences worth $65,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $64.71 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

