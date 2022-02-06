Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of CDK Global worth $69,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.57 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

