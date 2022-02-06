Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.28 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $64,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.