Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.35 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Commercial Metals worth $64,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.