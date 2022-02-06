Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.02 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of New Residential Investment worth $65,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $66,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.24 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

