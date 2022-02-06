Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.54 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,221 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $65,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,599,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,462,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 831,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

