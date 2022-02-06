Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.49 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Change Healthcare worth $66,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

