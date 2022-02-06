Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.54 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $66,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock worth $82,776,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.