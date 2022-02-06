Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Zillow Group worth $66,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

