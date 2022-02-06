Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.79 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Valvoline worth $68,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Valvoline by 172.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 180,034 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 55.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 432,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 446,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.09 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

