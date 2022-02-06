Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.16 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $71,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after buying an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE HASI opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

