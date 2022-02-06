Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,139 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of NCR worth $64,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 255.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 940,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

