Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,792 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Open Lending worth $64,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after buying an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

