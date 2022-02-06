Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 325,113 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Travel + Leisure worth $64,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

TNL stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

