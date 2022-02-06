Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 34,472 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $64,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

