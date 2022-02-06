Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 51,662 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $64,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $140.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.12. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

