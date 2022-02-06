Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 90,625 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Adient worth $64,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

