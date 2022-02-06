Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 99,527 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $66,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $4,679,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

