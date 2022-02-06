Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Rent-A-Center worth $65,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $38.55 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

