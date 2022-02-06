Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363,133 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $66,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.