Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $66,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 143,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 1,103,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.