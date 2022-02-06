Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of HollyFrontier worth $67,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

