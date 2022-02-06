Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Insperity worth $64,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

NYSE NSP opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

