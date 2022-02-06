Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €99.03 ($111.27).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €79.00 ($88.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.22. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €72.90 ($81.91) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($111.69).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.