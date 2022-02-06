GHOSTPRISM Reaches Market Cap of $830,458.64 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $830,458.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00109892 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars.

