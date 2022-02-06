Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,263,396 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

