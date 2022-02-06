GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

