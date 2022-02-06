Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 480.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $250.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

